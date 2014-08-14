Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) will cut the retail price of petrol by about 3 percent, or 2.18 rupees/litre in New Delhi, from Friday as global prices of the fuel have eased since the last revision, the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) - tend to move their prices together.

Following are prices as charged by IOC in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder.

(1 US dollar = 61.05 rupees)

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)