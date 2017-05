Employees manually fill containers with diesel during a power cut at a fuel station in New Delhi July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Indian Oil Corp said it would raise the retail price of petrol by 1.45 percent and that of diesel by 1.3 percent from Monday, as global prices of the two fuels have risen since the last revision.

Retail prices of petrol will be raised by 0.82 rupees a litre and that of diesel by 0.61 rupees a litre, it said in a statement.

India's three state-controlled fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd - tend to move their prices together.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Susan Thomas)