An employee fills diesel in a public bus at a fuel station in Kolkata August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) said it would raise the retail price of petrol by 5.5 percent and that of diesel by 6.6 percent from Sunday, as global prices of the two fuels have risen since the last revision.

Retail prices of petrol will be raised by 3.18 rupees a litre and that of diesel by 3.09 rupees a litre, it said in a statement on Saturday.

India's three state-controlled fuel retailers: IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS), tend to move their prices together.

($1 = 61.6489 rupees)

