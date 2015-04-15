Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion per year
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS) will cut retail price of diesel by 2.68 percent and petrol by 1.33 percent from Thursday as global prices of both the fuels have eased since the last revision.
Retail diesel price will be cut by 1.30 rupees ($0.02) a litre and retail petrol price by 0.80 rupees a litre, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
India's three state-controlled fuel retailers IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) tend to move their prices together.
($1 = 62.36 rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anand Basu)
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.