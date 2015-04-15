Fuel pumps are seen at a Bharat Petroleum gas station in Mumbai January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS) will cut retail price of diesel by 2.68 percent and petrol by 1.33 percent from Thursday as global prices of both the fuels have eased since the last revision.

Retail diesel price will be cut by 1.30 rupees ($0.02) a litre and retail petrol price by 0.80 rupees a litre, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

India's three state-controlled fuel retailers IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) tend to move their prices together.

($1 = 62.36 rupees)

