Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by 4.1 percent from Thursday and up the price of gasoline by about 5.4 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement.
India's three state-controlled oil companies, IOC, BharatPetroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices of fuels inconcert.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by David Evans)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.