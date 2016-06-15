Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp (IOC) will raise the price of diesel by 2.3 percent from Thursday and that of gasoline by 0.08 percent, reflecting changes in global fuel prices, the company said in a statement.
India's three state-run oil companies, IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, tend to adjust retail prices of fuels in concert.
A litre of diesel will sell for 55.19 rupees in the Indian capital, New Delhi, while gasoline will cost 65.65 rupees a litre from Thursday.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.