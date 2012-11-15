Nov 15 Indian state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices by about 1.4 percent from Friday as global oil prices are relatively stable, the country's largest fuel retailer, Indian Oil Corp, said on Thursday. "The trends in the international oil market and rupee-dollar exchange rate are being closely monitored and the same shall be reflected in future price changes," IOC said in the statement. The partially convertible rupee closed at 54.70 per dollar, while Brent crude oil was trading at $110.10 a barrel at 1139 GMT. India's three state-run fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp - tend to move their prices together. India liberalised petrol prices in June 2010 but the government continues to unofficially dictate prices to refiners, who suffered revenue losses of 20 billion rupees in April-Sept on gasoline sales. Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per 14.2 kg cylinder. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Nov 16 2012 67.24 14.83 47.15 410.50 Oct 27 2012* 68.19 -- -- -- Oct 09 2012 67.90 -- -- -- Oct 07 2012* -- -- -- 410.50 Sep 15 2012 -- -- 46.95 -- Aug 01 2012@ 68.46 -- 41.32 -- Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 -- -- -- Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- 41.29 -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26 Jun 28 2011# -- -- 40.75 -- Jun 25 2011 -- 14.83 41.13 395.35 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- -- Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- -- Nov 02 2010** 52.59 -- 37.75 -- Oct 17 2010 52.55 -- -- -- Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- -- Sep 08 2010* 51.56 -- 37.71 -- Jul 20 2010@ 51.45 12.32 37.62 345.35 Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35 Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35 Jun 01 2010 47.93 9.32 38.10 310.35# ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. ** Increase in Railway charges. # Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor at 355.55 rupees. @ Prices changed in Delhi due to changes in local levies. ($1 = 54.70 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)