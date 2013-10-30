(Adds quote, details, link to report)
NEW DELHI Oct 30 A government panel recommended
that India immediately raise diesel prices by about 9.5 percent
or 5 rupees ($0.08) a litre and take other measures to cut a
huge oil subsidy bill, but its suggestions may prove tough to
follow.
The panel, set up in May to advise the government on fuel
pricing, also suggested capping the subsidy on diesel sales at 6
rupees a litre, Oil Minister S. Veerappa Moily told a press
conference on Wednesday
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, needs to
rein in spending to help stabilise its finances and support the
rupee, which hit a record low earlier this year.
The 5 rupee diesel price hike could cut the annual subsidy
bill by 400 billion rupees ($6.5 billion), said Kirit Parikh,
the head of the government panel that submitted the report.
Diesel accounts for over 40 percent of India's refined fuel
use.
With state elections looming from November and a general
election due by May 2014, however, the government may find it
difficult to raise domestic fuel prices sharply at a time that
inflation is still high.
"We recognise it may not be possible right now to increase
prices by the same quantum as suggested in the report," Parikh
said.
Annual inflation accelerated to a seven-month
high of 6.4 percent in September, driven by higher food prices
and fuel inflation, which is running at about 10 percent.
Diesel demand in India is not very sensitive to price,
because it is mainly used to transport goods by road and to run
generators in a country plagued by power shortages. Demand runs
at over 1 million barrels per day.
Fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum
Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp sell diesel,
kerosene and cooking gas at rates that are subsidised to protect
the poor and tame inflation.
The government compensates the retailers in part with cash
subsidies, and they also get discounted crude oil and refined
products from India's oil explorers and gas utility GAIL
.
In January, India allowed fuel retailers to raise the price
of subsidised diesel by 1 cent a litre every month and asked
bulk buyers to pay market rates, but prices are still below
global market levels.
The panel also suggested a 4 rupee/litre increase in the
price of kerosene, a politically sensitive commodity widely used
by the rural poor.
Kerosene prices have not been raised since June 2011, and
any increase would help narrow the gap with diesel and curb
switching and adulteration.
The panel also favoured limiting the sale of cooking gas
cylinders sold at subsidised rates to six per household from
nine, plus a gradual increase in retail prices to shift to
market pricing in three years' time.
($1 = 61.3900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by
Malini Menon)