(Refiles to clarify Delhi state govt's tax cut not implemented yet) June 2 India's state-run fuel retailers will cut gasoline prices by 2.8 percent, or 2.02 rupees a litre including taxes, effective Sunday. The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices and raised the rates of other key petroleum products on June 26, 2010. Following are prices as charged by the Indian Oil Corp in the Indian capital city of New Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per cylinder of 14.2 kg. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Jun 03 2012 71.16 14.83 40.91 399.26 May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26 Jun 28 2011# -- -- 40.75 -- Jun 25 2011 63.37 14.83 41.13 395.35 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- -- Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- -- Nov 02 2010** 52.59 -- 37.75 -- Oct 17 2010 52.55 -- -- -- Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- -- Sep 08 2010* 51.56 -- 37.71 -- Jul 20 2010@ 51.45 12.32 37.62 345.35 Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35 Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35 Jun 01 2010 47.93 9.32 38.10 310.35# * Increase in dealer commission. ** Increase in Railway charges. # Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor at 355.55 rupees. NOTE: The Delhi state government had announced a cut in local taxes after the last gasoline price increase. But that tax cut plan is yet to be implemented. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI)