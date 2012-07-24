July 24 Indian fuel retailers raised gasoline
prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre,
excluding taxes.
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's biggest
fuel retailer said in a statement on Monday a rise in global oil
prices and volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate had
prompted the revision.
The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices on
June 26, 2010 and has periodically changed the prices of other
fuels since then.
Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi.
Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per
litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per
cylinder of 14.2 kg.
Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG
Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 14.83 40.91 399.26
Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- --
Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- -- --
Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- --
May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- --
Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- --
Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- --
Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- --
Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- --
Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26
Jun 28 2011# -- -- 40.75 --
Jun 25 2011 63.37 14.83 41.13 395.35
May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- --
Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- --
Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- --
Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- --
Nov 02 2010** 52.59 -- 37.75 --
Oct 17 2010 52.55 -- -- --
Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- --
Sep 08 2010* 51.56 -- 37.71 --
Jul 20 2010@ 51.45 12.32 37.62 345.35
Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35
Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35
Jun 01 2010 47.93 9.32 38.10 310.35#
~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order.
* Increase in dealer commission.
** Increase in Railway charges.
# Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices
from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor
at 355.55 rupees.
@ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies.
($1 = 55.92 Indian rupees)
