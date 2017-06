July 24 Indian fuel retailers raised gasoline prices from Tuesday by 70 paise (0.01 U.S. cents) per litre, excluding taxes. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's biggest fuel retailer said in a statement on Monday a rise in global oil prices and volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate had prompted the revision. The Indian government ended controls on petrol prices on June 26, 2010 and has periodically changed the prices of other fuels since then. Following are prices as charged by Indian Oil Corp in Delhi. Gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are in rupees per litre, while liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices are per cylinder of 14.2 kg. Gasoline Kerosene Diesel LPG Jul 24 2012~ 68.48 14.83 40.91 399.26 Jun 29 2012 67.78 -- -- -- Jun 18 2012@ 70.24 -- -- -- Jun 03 2012 71.16 -- -- -- May 24 2012 73.18 -- -- -- Dec 01 2011 65.64 -- -- -- Nov 16 2011 66.42 -- -- -- Nov 04 2011 68.64 -- -- -- Sep 16 2011 66.84 -- -- -- Jul 01 2011* 63.70 -- 40.91 399.26 Jun 28 2011# -- -- 40.75 -- Jun 25 2011 63.37 14.83 41.13 395.35 May 15 2011 63.37 -- -- -- Jan 16 2011 58.37 -- -- -- Dec 16 2010 55.87 -- -- -- Nov 09 2010 52.91 -- -- -- Nov 02 2010** 52.59 -- 37.75 -- Oct 17 2010 52.55 -- -- -- Sep 21 2010 51.83 -- -- -- Sep 08 2010* 51.56 -- 37.71 -- Jul 20 2010@ 51.45 12.32 37.62 345.35 Jul 01 2010 51.45 12.32 40.12 345.35 Jun 26 2010 51.43 12.32 40.10 345.35 Jun 01 2010 47.93 9.32 38.10 310.35# ~ No local levy applicable as per a government exemption order. * Increase in dealer commission. ** Increase in Railway charges. # Delhi exempted three rupees a litre increase in diesel prices from local taxes and decided to provide LPG cylinder to the poor at 355.55 rupees. @ Prices reduced in Delhi due to reduction in local levies. ($1 = 55.92 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)