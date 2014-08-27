Aug 27 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 2.9 percent in July, government data showed on Wednesday, as a surge in diesel demand was offset by easing gasoline consumption during the month. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.17 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 6.3 percent as poor rains in some parts of the country along with power outages spurred demand for the fuel. Petrol sales rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.33 million barrels per day of oil in July, a decline of about 13.9 percent from a year earlier. Oil products imports rose 12.5 percent, while exports declined about 17.5 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.74 6.14 6.48 5.93 5.40 5.94 6.39 6.15 Petrol 1.48 1.61 1.68 1.50 1.41 1.41 1.70 1.27 LPG 1.43 1.35 1.43 1.35 1.36 1.21 1.25 1.23 Naphtha 1.01 0.88 1.02 0.88 0.96 0.94 0.88 0.94 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.44 0.44 0.46 0.45 Kerosene 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.60 0.59 0.61 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.47 0.50 0.53 0.45 0.61 0.48 0.53 0.53 Bitumen 0.25 0.48 0.56 0.57 0.19 0.36 0.59 0.56 All* 13.17 13.69 14.67 13.44 12.80 13.02 14.24 13.16 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 Petrol 0.14 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.11 0.02 0.00 LPG 0.71 0.56 0.63 0.66 0.40 0.35 0.61 0.52 Naphtha 0.03 0.02 0.08 0.05 0.09 0.12 0.07 0.07 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.12 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.05 0.06 0.10 All* 1.56 1.33 1.63 1.52 1.38 1.07 1.50 1.17 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR IMPORTS 14.08 16.15 15.00 16.81 16.35 14.31 17.18 16.41 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUL JUN MAY APR JUL JUN MAY APR ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 1.75 2.19 2.01 1.74 2.36 1.81 1.81 1.62 Petrol 1.22 1.33 1.46 1.20 1.24 1.49 1.40 1.21 Naphtha 0.54 0.52 0.52 0.54 0.76 0.68 0.74 0.62 Jet Fuel 0.36 0.26 0.40 0.23 0.41 0.34 0.54 0.55 Fuel Oil 0.46 0.33 0.49 0.36 0.56 0.55 0.42 0.50 All* 4.72 4.98 5.20 4.46 5.72 5.26 5.46 4.93 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)