Sept 22 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 0.9 percent in August, the lowest in five months, as heavy rains and improved electricity supply curbed demand for diesel from farm and transport sectors. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.58 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, increased by 1.5 percent while that of gasoline rose by 7.9 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.74 million barrels per day of oil in August, a decline of about 10 percent from a year earlier. Oil products' imports rose 7.06 percent, while exports declined nearly 16 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.13 5.74 6.14 6.48 5.05 5.40 5.94 6.39 Petrol 1.60 1.48 1.61 1.68 1.48 1.41 1.41 1.70 LPG 1.44 1.43 1.36 1.43 1.33 1.36 1.21 1.25 Naphtha 0.94 1.01 0.89 1.02 1.02 0.96 0.94 0.88 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.46 Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.61 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.47 0.51 0.53 0.58 0.61 0.48 0.53 Bitumen 0.16 0.24 0.52 0.56 0.14 0.19 0.36 0.59 All* 12.58 13.15 13.93 14.67 12.46 12.80 13.02 14.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 Petrol 0.05 0.14 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.11 0.02 LPG 0.63 0.72 0.56 0.63 0.56 0.40 0.35 0.61 Naphtha 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.08 0.10 0.09 0.12 0.07 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.05 0.13 0.16 0.15 0.18 0.05 0.06 All* 1.53 1.76 1.62 1.63 1.42 1.38 1.07 1.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY IMPORTS 15.81 14.34 16.21 14.91 17.57 16.35 14.31 17.18 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT AUG JUL JUN MAY AUG JUL JUN MAY ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.06 1.73 2.16 2.01 2.41 2.36 1.81 1.81 Petrol 1.37 1.25 1.40 1.46 1.38 1.24 1.49 1.40 Naphtha 0.60 0.60 0.67 0.52 0.83 0.76 0.68 0.74 Jet Fuel 0.31 0.39 0.33 0.40 0.44 0.41 0.34 0.54 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.46 0.33 0.49 0.75 0.56 0.55 0.42 All* 5.42 4.84 5.28 5.20 6.45 5.72 5.26 5.46 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)