Oct 21 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 2.9 percent in September, government data showed on Tuesday, driven by robust gasoline and cooking gas consumption. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.30 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 0.17 percent as heavy rains and improved electricity supply during the month curbed demand for the fuel from the farm sector. Gasoline consumption rose 21.65 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.80 million barrels per day of oil in September, a growth of about 3.2 percent from a year earlier. Imports of oil products rose 3.3 percent, while exports declined nearly 14.9 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 4.90 5.13 5.74 6.14 4.91 5.05 5.40 5.94 Petrol 1.50 1.60 1.48 1.61 1.23 1.48 1.41 1.41 LPG 1.55 1.44 1.43 1.36 1.34 1.33 1.36 1.21 Naphtha 0.82 0.94 1.00 0.96 0.94 1.02 0.96 0.94 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.45 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.44 Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.58 0.60 0.60 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.53 0.51 0.44 0.51 0.46 0.58 0.61 0.48 Bitumen 0.22 0.16 0.24 0.52 0.22 0.14 0.19 0.36 All* 12.30 12.55 13.31 14.02 11.95 12.46 12.80 13.02 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.02 0.05 0.15 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.08 0.11 LPG 0.76 0.63 0.72 0.56 0.58 0.56 0.40 0.35 Naphtha 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.16 0.10 0.09 0.12 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.13 0.12 0.15 0.18 0.05 All* 1.63 1.53 1.77 1.62 1.58 1.42 1.38 1.07 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN IMPORTS 15.57 16.08 14.36 16.21 15.08 17.57 16.35 14.31 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT SEP AUG JUL JUN SEP AUG JUL JUN ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.58 1.92 1.35 2.16 3.37 2.41 2.36 1.81 Petrol 1.37 1.37 1.24 1.40 1.31 1.38 1.24 1.49 Naphtha 0.64 0.60 0.58 0.67 0.68 0.83 0.76 0.68 Jet Fuel 0.54 0.31 0.40 0.33 0.56 0.44 0.41 0.34 Fuel Oil 0.45 0.54 0.46 0.33 0.57 0.75 0.56 0.55 All* 6.06 5.30 4.43 5.28 7.11 6.45 5.72 5.26 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)