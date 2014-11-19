Nov 19 India's local oil product sales declined
0.99 percent in October, its first decline in about 11 months,
government data showed on Wednesday, as diesel demand continued
to ease indicating lower industrial growth during the month.
Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the
world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.09 million
tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning
and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.
Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local
fuel sales, declined 3.02 percent, while gasoline demand rose
10.49 percent from a year earlier.
India shipped in about 3.74 million barrels per day of oil
in October, a growth of about 2.97 percent from a year earlier.
Imports of oil products increased by 5.38 percent, while
exports rose nearly 1.17 percent.
The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private
refiners provide data at their discretion.
--------------------------------------------------------------
DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes)
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 2013
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
----------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 5.45 4.90 5.12 5.74 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.40
Petrol 1.62 1.50 1.60 1.48 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.41
LPG 1.50 1.55 1.44 1.43 1.40 1.34 1.33 1.36
Naphtha 0.86 0.84 0.96 0.99 0.89 0.94 1.02 0.96
Jet Fuel 0.47 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.47 0.44 0.44 0.44
Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.60
Fuel Oil 0.46 0.52 0.56 0.44 0.56 0.46 0.58 0.61
Bitumen 0.29 0.22 0.16 0.24 0.34 0.22 0.14 0.19
All* 13.09 12.48 12.90 13.30 13.22 11.95 12.46 12.80
----------------------------------------------------------------
REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS
----------------------------------------------------------------
2014 2013
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
---------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Petrol 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.14 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.08
LPG 0.72 0.76 0.62 0.72 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.40
Naphtha 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.16 0.10 0.09
Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Fuel Oil 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.02 0.13 0.12 0.15 0.18
All* 1.66 1.67 1.75 1.77 1.58 1.58 1.42 1.38
---------------------------------------------------------------
2014 2013
CRUDE OIL OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
IMPORTS 15.82 15.50 15.99 14.36 15.36 15.08 17.57
16.35
---------------------------------------------------------------
EXPORTS
------------------------------------------------------------
2014 2013
PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL
------------------------------------------------------------
Diesel 2.82 2.56 1.87 1.35 2.36 3.37 2.41 2.36
Petrol 1.41 1.39 1.44 1.24 1.22 1.31 1.38 1.24
Naphtha 0.61 0.61 0.54 0.58 0.79 0.68 0.83 0.76
Jet Fuel 0.49 0.53 0.31 0.40 0.54 0.56 0.44 0.41
Fuel Oil 0.25 0.48 0.54 0.46 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.56
All* 6.20 6.06 5.23 4.43 6.13 7.11 6.45 5.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE:
* Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance
Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery.
* Total may not tally as all items are not included in the
table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous
months have been revised.
