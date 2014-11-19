Nov 19 India's local oil product sales declined 0.99 percent in October, its first decline in about 11 months, government data showed on Wednesday, as diesel demand continued to ease indicating lower industrial growth during the month. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.09 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, declined 3.02 percent, while gasoline demand rose 10.49 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.74 million barrels per day of oil in October, a growth of about 2.97 percent from a year earlier. Imports of oil products increased by 5.38 percent, while exports rose nearly 1.17 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.45 4.90 5.12 5.74 5.62 4.91 5.05 5.40 Petrol 1.62 1.50 1.60 1.48 1.46 1.23 1.48 1.41 LPG 1.50 1.55 1.44 1.43 1.40 1.34 1.33 1.36 Naphtha 0.86 0.84 0.96 0.99 0.89 0.94 1.02 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.47 0.44 0.44 0.44 Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.58 0.60 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.46 0.52 0.56 0.44 0.56 0.46 0.58 0.61 Bitumen 0.29 0.22 0.16 0.24 0.34 0.22 0.14 0.19 All* 13.09 12.48 12.90 13.30 13.22 11.95 12.46 12.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.05 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.14 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.08 LPG 0.72 0.76 0.62 0.72 0.65 0.58 0.56 0.40 Naphtha 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.07 0.08 0.16 0.10 0.09 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.02 0.13 0.12 0.15 0.18 All* 1.66 1.67 1.75 1.77 1.58 1.58 1.42 1.38 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL IMPORTS 15.82 15.50 15.99 14.36 15.36 15.08 17.57 16.35 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT OCT SEP AUG JUL OCT SEP AUG JUL ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.82 2.56 1.87 1.35 2.36 3.37 2.41 2.36 Petrol 1.41 1.39 1.44 1.24 1.22 1.31 1.38 1.24 Naphtha 0.61 0.61 0.54 0.58 0.79 0.68 0.83 0.76 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.53 0.31 0.40 0.54 0.56 0.44 0.41 Fuel Oil 0.25 0.48 0.54 0.46 0.58 0.57 0.75 0.56 All* 6.20 6.06 5.23 4.43 6.13 7.11 6.45 5.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)