India's local oil product sales rose 4.9 percent in November, government data showed on Wednesday, as diesel demand increased during the month. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 13.90 million tonnes last month, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 3 percent, while gasoline increased by 3.6 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 15.06 million barrels per day of oil in November, a growth of about 3.08 percent from a year earlier. Imports of oil products increased by 19.42 percent, while exports rose nearly 9.12 percent. The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.00 5.45 4.90 5.12 5.83 5.62 4.91 5.05 Petrol 1.51 1.62 1.50 1.60 1.46 1.46 1.23 1.48 LPG 1.58 1.50 1.55 1.44 1.38 1.40 1.34 1.33 Naphtha 0.73 0.81 0.83 0.96 0.96 0.89 0.93 1.00 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.47 0.45 0.46 0.47 0.47 0.44 0.44 Kerosene 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.49 0.48 0.54 0.56 0.48 0.56 0.46 0.58 Bitumen 0.40 0.29 0.21 0.16 0.41 0.34 0.22 0.14 All* 13.90 13.12 12.74 12.90 13.25 13.22 11.95 12.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.16 0.06 0.02 0.05 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.65 0.72 0.76 0.62 0.35 0.65 0.58 0.56 Naphtha 0.02 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.11 0.08 0.16 0.10 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.11 0.04 0.13 0.12 0.15 All* 1.39 1.66 1.67 1.75 1.12 1.58 1.58 1.42 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG IMPORTS 15.06 16.44 15.98 15.99 14.61 15.36 15.08 17.57 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.62 2.81 2.91 2.62 2.03 2.36 3.37 2.41 Petrol 1.24 1.36 1.27 1.44 1.14 1.22 1.31 1.38 Naphtha 0.75 0.61 0.61 0.54 0.59 0.79 0.68 0.83 Jet Fuel 0. 53 0.49 0.53 0.31 0.52 0.54 0.56 0.44 Fuel Oil 0.40 0.52 0.53 0.61 0.50 0.58 0.57 0.75 All* 5.92 6.30 6.31 5.22 5.38 6.13 7.11 6.45 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Tanya Ashreena in NEW DELHI; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Anand Basu)