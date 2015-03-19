March 19 India's annual local oil product sales rose 9.3 percent in February, the highest growth since January 2013, driven by robust demand for gasoline and gasoil, government data showed on Thursday.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 14.03 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 7.43 percent, while that of gasoline rose 18.17 percent from a year ago. Gasoline demand was fuelled by a growth of more than 6 percent in domestic passenger vehicle sales.

India's oil imports in February declined about 21.3 percent from a year ago to about 3.4 million barrels per day ahead of maintenance at some of the plants.

Imports of oil products rose 6.8 percent, while exports declined 5.3 percent.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV

---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.78 5.82 6.15 6.01 5.38 5.64 5.97 5.83

Petrol 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.51 1.38 1.38 1.45 1.46

LPG 1.51 1.60 1.68 1.57 1.39 1.47 1.43 1.38

Naphtha 0.93 0.87 0.89 0.75 0.96 0.99 0.93 0.96

Jet Fuel 0.44 0.48 0.47 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.47 0.47

Kerosene 0.59 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.60

Fuel Oil 0.55 0.51 0.46 0.49 0.42 0.49 0.52 0.48

Bitumen 0.52 0.41 0.48 0.43 0.54 0.46 0.53 0.41

All* 14.03 13.93 14.61 13.89 12.84 13.52 13.59 13.25

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03

Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

LPG 0.63 0.69 0.82 0.65 0.65 0.71 0.67 0.35

Naphtha 0.09 0.05 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.06 0.09 0.11

Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Fuel Oil 0.06 0.07 0.02 0.06 0.09 0.06 0.12 0.04

All* 1.60 1.62 1.85 1.58 1.50 1.57 1.40 1.12

---------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 CRUDE OIL FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV

IMPORTS 12.99 17.56 16.82 15.01 16.52 15.50 15.82 14.61 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT FEB JAN DEC NOV FEB JAN DEC NOV ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.13 1.98 2.28 2.63 2.06 1.56 2.58 2.03

Petrol 1.25 1.35 1.67 1.31 1.01 1.01 1.30 1.14

Naphtha 0.40 0.61 0.54 0.72 0.61 0.63 0.71 0.59

Jet Fuel 0.49 0.50 0.60 0.56 0.45 0.38 0.50 0.52

Fuel Oil 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.41 0.52 0.29 0.43 0.50

All* 4.75 5.13 5.92 5.98 5.02 4.11 6.19 5.38

------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)