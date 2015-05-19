May 19 India's annual local oil product sales rose 8.7 percent in April, driven by robust demand for gasoline and gasoil, government data showed on Tuesday.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 14.61 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 9.3 percent, while that of gasoline rose 18.7 percent from a year earlier.

India's oil imports in April declined about 13.6 percent from a year earlier to about 3.6 million barrels per day because of planned maintenance shutdown at some of the plants.

Imports of oil products rose 18.9 percent, while exports declined about 15 percent.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.49 5.88 5.78 5.82 5.93 6.08 5.38 5.64 Petrol 1.78 1.68 1.63 1.63 1.50 1.49 1.38 1.38 LPG 1.48 1.61 1.51 1.61 1.35 1.53 1.39 1.47 Naphtha 0.96 1.05 0.95 0.90 0.87 0.98 0.96 0.99 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.49 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.45 0.48 Kerosene 0.57 0.59 0.59 0.57 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.60 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.51 0.55 0.52 0.45 0.58 0.42 0.49 Bitumen 0.51 0.58 0.52 0.43 0.57 0.66 0.54 0.46 All* 14.61 14.48 14.08 13.93 13.44 14.29 12.84 13.52

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.00 Petrol 0.12 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.69 0.84 0.64 0.71 0.66 0.55 0.65 0.71 Naphtha 0.09 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.06 Kerosene 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.09 0.17 0.18 0.09 0.06 All* 1.80 1.89 1.60 1.64 1.52 1.43 1.50 1.57 ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 CRUDE OIL APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN IMPORTS 14.61 16.49 12.99 17.72 16.90 14.52 16.52 15.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.37 1.81 2.13 1.98 1.74 2.50 2.06 1.56 Petrol 0.93 1.07 1.25 1.35 1.20 1.54 1.01 1.01 Naphtha 0.54 0.44 0.40 0.61 0.54 0.68 0.61 0.63 Jet Fuel 0.15 0.56 0.49 0.50 0.23 0.50 0.45 0.38 Fuel Oil 0.36 0.37 0.16 0.34 0.36 0.50 0.52 0.29 All* 3.79 4.86 4.75 5.13 4.46 6.11 5.02 4.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)