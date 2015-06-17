June 17 India's annual local oil product sales increased 2.85 percent in May as diesel sales declined after a sharp recovery in April while gasoline consumption grew at its slowest pace in six months, government data showed on Wednesday.

Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 15.07 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

In April India's annual fuel demand rose 8.7 percent.

Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, fell an annual 0.47 percent, while that of gasoline rose 8.93 percent.

India's oil imports in May rose about 17.37 percent from a year earlier to about 4.14 million barrels per day, the data showed.

Imports of oil products rose 23.82 percent, while exports declined about 12.73 percent.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.45 6.49 5.88 5.78 6.48 5.93 6.08 5.38 Petrol 1.83 1.78 1.68 1.63 1.68 1.50 1.49 1.38 LPG 1.51 1.48 1.61 1.51 1.42 1.35 1.53 1.39 Naphtha 1.22 0.96 1.05 0.95 1.01 0.87 0.98 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.47 0.49 0.44 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.45 Kerosene 0.58 0.57 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.58 0.59 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.48 0.50 0.51 0.55 0.53 0.45 0.58 0.42 Bitumen 0.54 0.51 0.58 0.52 0.56 0.57 0.66 0.54 All* 15.07 14.61 14.48 14.08 14.65 13.44 14.29 12.84

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.15 0.12 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.82 0.69 0.84 0.64 0.63 0.66 0.55 0.65 Naphtha 0.14 0.11 0.12 0.10 0.08 0.05 0.02 0.06 Kerosene 0.00 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.09 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.09 All* 2.02 1.82 1.89 1.60 1.63 1.52 1.43 1.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 CRUDE OIL MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB IMPORTS 17.49 15.49 16.49 12.99 14.91 16.90 14.52 16.52 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------

2015 2014 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.50 1.37 1.81 2.13 2.01 1.74 2.50 2.06 Petrol 1.34 0.93 1.07 1.25 1.46 1.20 1.54 1.01 Naphtha 0.49 0.54 0.44 0.40 0.52 0.54 0.68 0.61 Jet Fuel 0.26 0.15 0.56 0.49 0.40 0.23 0.50 0.45 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.36 0.37 0.16 0.49 0.36 0.50 0.52 All* 4.54 3.79 4.86 4.75 5.20 4.46 6.11 5.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Chiara Saldanha in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)