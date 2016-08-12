NEW DELHI, Aug 12 India's fuel demand in July rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to 14.92 million tonnes, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JULY JUNE MAY APRIL JULY JUNE MAY APRIL Diesel 5.81 6.39 6.96 6.77 5.71 6.29 6.44 6.49 Petrol 1.92 1.85 2.08 2.00 1.67 1.77 1.83 1.78 LPG 1.71 1.61 1.60 1.59 1.58 1.48 1.50 1.48 Naphtha 1.10 1.13 1.08 1.11 1.17 1.03 1.24 0.94 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.54 0.57 0.56 0.50 0.49 0.50 0.49 Kerosene 0.50 0.53 0.53 0.52 0.58 0.57 0.58 0.57 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.61 0.61 0.66 0.54 0.51 0.54 0.49 Bitumen 0.28 0.51 0.68 0.68 0.28 0.45 0.57 0.55 All* 14.92 15.66 16.85 16.23 14.36 14.73 15.53 14.72 ---------------------------------------------------------------- --------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)