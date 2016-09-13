NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's fuel demand in August rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier, driven by a spurt in transportation fuels, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Local fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 15.80 million tonnes in August, the data showed. Diesel consumption, which accounts for more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose by 13.2 percent while that of gasoline surged by about 25 percent. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT AUG JULY JUNE MAY AUG JULY JUNE MAY Diesel 6.14 5.81 6.38 6.96 5.43 5.71 6.29 6.44 Petrol 2.20 1.92 1.85 2.08 1.76 1.67 1.77 1.83 LPG 1.84 1.71 1.62 1.60 1.54 1.58 1.48 1.5 Naphtha 1.15 1.09 1.13 1.08 1.19 1.17 1.03 1.24 Jet Fuel 0.55 0.56 0.55 0.57 0.50 0.50 0.49 0.5 Kerosene 0.50 0.50 0.53 0.53 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.58 Fuel Oil 0.61 0.57 0.63 0.61 0.53 0.54 0.51 0.54 Bitumen 0.26 0.28 0.51 0.68 0.24 0.28 0.45 0.57 All* 15.80 15.01 16.47 16.85 14.19 14.36 14.73 15.53 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Vyas Mohan)