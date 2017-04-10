April 10 India's fuel demand in March fell 0.6 percent compared with last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.36 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 2.9 percent to 2.11 million tonnes compared with the same period a year ago. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased to 1.89 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell over 12 percent, while usage of fuel oil dropped to 0.57 million tonnes in March. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 PRODUCTS MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC Diesel 6.81 6.16 5.80 6.56 6.78 6.41 6.29 6.49 Petrol 2.11 1.90 1.80 1.97 2.05 1.84 1.82 1.82 LPG 1.89 1.81 1.98 1.93 1.85 1.75 1.71 1.80 Naphtha 1.15 1.07 0.99 1.03 1.17 1.07 1.16 1.14 Jet Fuel 0.64 0.58 0.63 0.64 0.58 0.52 0.53 0.55 Kerosene 0.41 0.37 0.37 0.40 0.57 0.56 0.56 0.57 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.61 0.74 0.60 0.63 0.52 Bitumen 0.69 0.55 0.51 0.57 0.79 0.64 0.55 0.57 All* 17.36 15.84 15.28 16.15 17.47 16.34 16.24 15.85 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)