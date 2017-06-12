June 12 India's fuel demand rose over 5 percent in May compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose over 15 percent from a year earlier at 2.40 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased to 1.78 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell to 1.07 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen and fuel oil also edged lower in May. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2016 PRODUCTS MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB Diesel 7.51 6.95 6.81 6.16 6.96 6.77 6.78 6.41 Petrol 2.40 2.08 2.11 1.90 2.08 2.00 2.05 1.84 LPG 1.78 1.65 1.89 1.81 1.60 1.59 1.85 1.75 Naphtha 1.07 1.14 1.15 1.07 1.08 1.11 1.17 1.07 Jet Fuel 0.63 0.61 0.64 0.58 0.57 0.56 0.58 0.52 Kerosene 0.35 0.33 0.41 0.37 0.53 0.52 0.57 0.56 Fuel Oil 0.60 0.59 0.57 0.54 0.61 0.66 0.74 0.60 Bitumen 0.64 0.57 0.69 0.55 0.68 0.68 0.79 0.64 TOTAL 17.79 16.75 17.36 15.84 16.87 16.26 17.47 16.34 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)