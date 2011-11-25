* Oct crude imports decline 3.2 pct y/y
* India Oct fuel imports down 14.8 pct y/y; exports down 7.5
pct
* Find past stories, see
(Adds details)
NEW DELHI, Nov 25 India's local oil
product sales in October rose an annual 3.8 percent due to
higher demand for fuels in the festival season, the government
data showed on Friday.
Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's
third-largest oil consumer, totalled 12.05 million tonnes in
October.
Growth in fuel consumption in October was slower than
September, when local sale surged an annual 6.1 percent on low
base of the previous year as floods in parts of the country
slackened demand.
Growth in diesel sales, which make up over a third of
refined products consumption, rose an annual 7.9 percent in
October mainly due to higher sales of diesel-driven cars and
demand from the power sector.
Gasoil prices in India are fixed by the government at a
cheaper rate to protect the poor and control inflation. But
gasoline is sold at market rate, widening the gap between the
prices of the two fuels.
Gasoline consumption last month grew an annual 5.4 percent,
slower than the previous month due to falling car sales during
the month.
For a table on India's Sept fuel sales, click
India may use around 5.2 percent more diesel in 2011 and
about the same in 2012, a Reuters survey shows, a little more
than half the rate of expected economic growth.
India's industrial output in September grew at its slowest
pace in two years, providing further evidence of deceleration in
the economy and raising the odds of a pause in the central
bank's 20-month-long policy tightening cycle.
Last year's data for some products have been revised by the
Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry.
India's crude imports last month declined an annual 3.2
percent to 2.97 million barrels per day versus a rise of nearly
5.6 percent in September.
The data for August includes estimated imports and exports
for Reliance Industries' export-focused 580,000 bpd
refinery at Jamnagar in western India.
Diesel exports rose 2.7 percent in October while gasoline
exports declined nearly 11 percent from a year ago.
Oil products imports declined about 14.8 percent, while
exports fell 7.5 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)