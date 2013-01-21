NEW DELHI Jan 21 India's local oil product sales rose 2.8 percent in December from a year ago, recovering from the previous month, as a cold wave in the north of the country spurred demand for diesel-fired generators, latest government data showed on Monday.

Oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in Asia's third-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.41 million tonnes in December, according to the data posted on the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Oil Ministry.

Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, increased an annual 4.4 percent in December to 6.13 million tonnes, the data showed, indicating an improvement over November when the fuel's demand rose an annual 1.75 percent.

Despite paring its fuel demand estimates for the year, India raised its forecast for diesel consumption growth to 8.3 percent up from a prior forecast of 5.9 percent, as the government launches a put to develop the country's infrastructure.

India's demand for diesel is expected to remain immune to its plan to hike the price of the fuel in small monthly steps, analysts and company officials said last week.

Gasoline consumption growth in December eased to an annual 0.7 percent to 1.35 million tonnes in December, when car sales fell by 12.5 percent, a second straight month of declines.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has slashed its 2012/13 sales growth forecast for cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles as high interest rates and slowing economic growth continue to stifle the industry.

India's December naphtha consumption rose 22.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.05 million tonnes, while that of kerosene fell 8 percent to 625,000 tonnes.

India is gradually replacing heavily subsidised kerosene with cleaner cooking gas, consumption of which declined 8 percent in December from a year ago after India capped the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders per household at six per year in September.

India last week revised its September decision and raised the number of subsidised cooking gas cylinders per household to nine per year, meaning any cylinders bought over this ceiling will be at market rates, which could almost double the price. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Keiron Henderson)