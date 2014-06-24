June 24 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 1.5 percent in May, government data showed on Tuesday, as diesel consumption reversed the declining trend of the last five months, while gasoline use fell for the first time in two years. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 14.45 tonnes in May, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 1.3 percent in May as power outages and campaigning by political parties during the general elections spurred demand for the fuel. Petrol sales declined 0.7 percent in May from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.54 million barrels per day of oil in May, a decline of about 12.9 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Oil products imports fell 2.5 percent, while exports declined about 8.8 percent from a year earlier. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.48 5.93 6.09 5.38 6.39 6.15 6.20 5.38 Petrol 1.50 1.50 1.49 1.38 1.70 1.27 1.44 1.28 LPG 1.35 1.35 1.53 1.40 1.25 1.23 1.35 1.28 Naphtha 1.01 0.88 0.98 0.97 0.88 0.94 1.02 0.96 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.45 0.46 0.45 0.48 0.43 Kerosene 0.59 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.59 0.62 0.63 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.49 0.53 0.47 0.53 0.53 0.54 0.52 Bitumen 0.56 0.56 0.65 0.49 0.59 0.56 0.71 0.49 All* 14.45 13.40 14.20 12.82 14.24 13.16 14.08 12.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.63 0.65 0.55 0.65 0.61 0.52 0.53 0.38 Naphtha 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.07 Kerosene 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.14 0.18 0.06 0.15 0.06 0.10 0.17 0.12 All* 1.46 1.51 1.24 1.44 1.50 1.17 1.30 0.99 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB IMPORTS 14.97 16.56 14.79 16.70 17.18 16.41 14.94 13.37 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT MAY APR MAR FEB MAY APR MAR FEB ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 1.99 1.73 2.18 2.02 1.81 1.62 2.20 1.52 Petrol 1.27 1.06 1.32 1.22 1.40 1.21 1.68 1.08 Naphtha 0.52 0.63 0.75 0.60 0.74 0.62 0.71 0.66 Jet Fuel 0.37 0.34 0.52 0.46 0.54 0.55 0.46 0.41 Fuel Oil 0.49 0.36 0.50 0.52 0.42 0.50 0.51 0.39 All* 4.99 4.45 5.78 5.20 5.46 4.93 6.06 4.57 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for April. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)