July 22 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 5.3 percent in June, their highest pace since January 2013, government data showed on Tuesday, due to rising demand for gasoline and gasoil in Asia's third largest economy. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.71 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 3.4 percent as power outages spurred demand for the fuel. Petrol sales rose 13.8 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.8 million barrels per day of oil in June, a growth of about 12.3 percent from a year earlier. Oil products imports rose 32.3 percent, while exports declined about 7.3 percent. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.14 6.48 5.93 6.09 5.94 6.39 6.15 6.20 Petrol 1.61 1.68 1.50 1.49 1.41 1.70 1.27 1.44 LPG 1.35 1.43 1.35 1.53 1.21 1.25 1.23 1.35 Naphtha 0.88 1.01 0.91 0.98 0.94 0.88 0.94 1.02 Jet Fuel 0.45 0.48 0.46 0.49 0.44 0.46 0.45 0.48 Kerosene 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.61 0.59 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.50 0.45 0.53 0.48 0.53 0.53 0.54 Bitumen 0.49 0.55 0.57 0.65 0.36 0.59 0.56 0.71 All* 13.71 14.47 13.48 14.20 13.02 14.24 13.16 14.08 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.11 0.02 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.56 0.64 0.66 0.55 0.35 0.61 0.52 0.53 Naphtha 0.06 0.06 0.08 0.07 0.12 0.07 0.07 0.08 Kerosene 0.00 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.12 0.13 0.17 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.10 0.17 All* 1.41 1.48 1.59 1.24 1.07 1.50 1.17 1.30 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR IMPORTS 16.07 15.09 16.81 14.79 14.31 17.18 16.41 14.94 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT JUN MAY APR MAR JUN MAY APR MAR ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.18 1.98 1.74 2.18 1.81 1.81 1.62 2.20 Petrol 1.27 1.30 1.20 1.32 1.49 1.40 1.21 1.68 Naphtha 0.51 0.50 0.54 0.75 0.68 0.74 0.62 0.71 Jet Fuel 0.23 0.33 0.23 0.52 0.34 0.54 0.55 0.46 Fuel Oil 0.33 0.49 0.36 0.50 0.55 0.42 0.50 0.51 All* 4.88 4.96 4.46 5.78 5.26 5.46 4.93 6.06 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for April. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)