Jan 21 India's local oil product sales rose 6.07 percent in December from a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 14.42 million tonnes last month, according to the data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 2.9 percent, while gasoline increased by 12.08 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 3.95 million barrels per day of oil in December, a growth of about 5.71 percent from a year earlier. Imports of oil products increased by 21.84 percent, while exports decreased nearly 7.84 percent. The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 6.15 6.00 5.45 4.90 5.97 5.83 5.62 4.91 Petrol 1.63 1.51 1.62 1.50 1.45 1.46 1.46 1.23 LPG 1.68 1.57 1.50 1.55 1.43 1.38 1.40 1.34 Naphtha 0.85 0.78 0.80 0.83 0.93 0.96 0.89 0.93 Jet Fuel 0.47 0.46 0.47 0.45 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.44 Kerosene 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.58 Fuel Oil 0.50 0.48 0.43 0.54 0.52 0.48 0.56 0.46 Bitumen 0.44 0.40 0.29 0.21 0.53 0.41 0.34 0.22 All* 14.42 13.88 12.95 12.74 13.59 13.25 13.22 11.94 11.95 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 0.01 0.00 Petrol 0.00 0.02 0.06 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.00 LPG 0.82 0.65 0.72 0.76 0.67 0.35 0.65 0.58 Naphtha 0.05 0.05 0.00 0.06 0.09 0.11 0.08 0.16 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.08 0.12 0.04 0.13 0.12 All* 1.71 1.56 1.48 1.91 1.40 1.12 1.58 1.58 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP IMPORTS 16.72 15.22 16.19 15.99 15.82 14.61 15.36 15.08 17.57 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT DEC NOV OCT SEP DEC NOV OCT SEP ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 2.31 2.57 2.80 2.81 2.58 2.03 2.36 3.37 Petrol 1.41 1.26 1.39 1.28 1.30 1.14 1.22 1.31 Naphtha 0.59 0.73 0.51 0.67 0.71 0.59 0.79 0.68 Jet Fuel 0.58 0.53 0.52 0.64 0.50 0.52 0.54 0.56 Fuel Oil 0.46 0.41 0.38 0.48 0.43 0.50 0.58 0.57 All* 5.70 5.87 6.09 6.31 6.19 5.38 6.13 7.11 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Tanya Ashreena in NEW DELHI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)