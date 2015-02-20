Feb 20 India's local oil product sales rose 2.7 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest consumer, totalled about 13.88 million tonnes last month, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, rose 3.2 percent, while gasoline increased by 17.7 percent from a year earlier. India shipped in about 4.17 million barrels per day of oil in January, a growth of about 13.7 percent from a year earlier. Imports of oil products increased by 2.4 percent, while exports rose by 24.8 percent. The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.82 6.14 6.00 5.45 5.64 5.97 5.83 5.62 Petrol 1.63 1.63 1.51 1.62 1.38 1.45 1.46 1.46 LPG 1.60 1.68 1.57 1.50 1.47 1.43 1.38 1.40 Naphtha 0.83 0.89 0.75 0.80 0.99 0.93 0.96 0.89 Jet Fuel 0.48 0.47 0.46 0.47 0.48 0.47 0.47 0.47 Kerosene 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.59 0.60 0.61 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.50 0.49 0.43 0.49 0.52 0.48 0.56 Bitumen 0.40 0.45 0.43 0.29 0.46 0.53 0.41 0.34 All* 13.88 14.49 13.89 12.95 13.52 13.59 13.25 13.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------- 2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.03 0.01 Petrol 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.03 LPG 0.69 0.82 0.65 0.72 0.71 0.67 0.35 0.65 Naphtha 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.00 0.06 0.09 0.11 0.08 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.01 0.06 0.12 0.04 0.13 All* 1.61 1.73 1.58 1.48 1.57 1.40 1.12 1.58 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014/15 2013/14 CRUDE OIL JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT IMPORTS 17.63 16.82 15.01 16.19 15.50 15.82 14.61 15.36 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT JAN DEC NOV OCT JAN DEC NOV OCT ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 1.98 2.28 2.63 2.80 1.56 2.58 2.03 2.36 Petrol 1.35 1.67 1.31 1.39 1.01 1.30 1.14 1.22 Naphtha 0.61 0.54 0.72 0.51 0.63 0.71 0.59 0.79 Jet Fuel 0.50 0.60 0.56 0.52 0.38 0.50 0.52 0.54 Fuel Oil 0.34 0.46 0.41 0.38 0.29 0.43 0.50 0.58 All* 5.12 5.92 5.98 6.09 4.11 6.19 5.38 6.13 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)