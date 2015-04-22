April 22 India's annual refined fuels' consumption rose at its highest pace in two years to 4.2 percent in the fiscal year to March as lower oil prices in the year drove growth in gasoline sales to a five-year high, government data showed on Wednesday.

Diesel consumption, which makes up more than 40 percent of local fuel sales, increased 1.5 percent during the year while that of gasoline rose 11.4 percent from a year ago, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry.

Gasoline demand in the last fiscal year was fuelled by a growth of about 5 percent in domestic passenger car sales and reduction in pump prices due to a decline in global oil prices .

In March, local fuel demand rose 1.4 percent as gasoline consumption rose 11.4 percent and that of diesel declined by 3.3 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

India's oil imports in March rose about 13.6 percent from a year ago to about 3.9 million barrels per day. Imports of oil products rose 32.6 percent, while exports declined 20.6 percent.

The data for imports and exports are preliminary, as private refiners share numbers at their discretion. --------------------------------------------------------------

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) ----------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.88 5.78 5.82 6.15 6.08 5.38 5.64 5.97 Petrol 1.68 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.49 1.38 1.38 1.45 LPG 1.61 1.51 1.61 1.68 1.53 1.39 1.47 1.43 Naphtha 1.05 0.95 0.90 0.90 0.98 0.96 0.99 0.93 Jet Fuel 0.49 0.44 0.48 0.47 0.49 0.45 0.48 0.47 Kerosene 0.59 0.59 0.57 0.60 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.51 0.55 0.52 0.46 0.58 0.42 0.49 0.52 Bitumen 0.58 0.52 0.43 0.48 0.66 0.54 0.46 0.53 All* 14.48 14.08 13.93 14.61 14.29 12.84 13.52 13.59

----------------------------------------------------------------

REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS ----------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR JAN DEC NOV --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 Petrol 0.04 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.84 0.64 0.71 0.82 0.55 0.65 0.71 0.67 Naphtha 0.12 0.10 0.07 0.05 0.02 0.06 0.06 0.09 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.06 0.07 0.09 0.02 0.18 0.09 0.06 0.12 All* 1.89 1.60 1.64 1.85 1.43 1.50 1.57 1.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 CRUDE OIL MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC IMPORTS 16.49 12.99 17.72 16.82 14.52 16.52 15.50 15.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------

EXPORTS ---------------------------------------------------------------

2014/15 2013/14 PRODUCT MAR FEB JAN DEC MAR FEB JAN DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 1.81 2.13 1.98 2.28 2.50 2.06 1.56 2.58 Petrol 1.07 1.25 1.35 1.67 1.54 1.01 1.01 1.30 Naphtha 0.44 0.40 0.61 0.54 0.68 0.61 0.63 0.71 Jet Fuel 0.56 0.49 0.50 0.60 0.50 0.45 0.38 0.50 Fuel Oil 0.37 0.16 0.34 0.46 0.50 0.52 0.29 0.43 All* 4.86 4.75 5.13 5.92 6.11 5.02 4.11 6.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000-bpd refinery. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)