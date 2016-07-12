July 12 India's fuel demand in June rose 6.2 percent compared with previous year to 15.65 million tonnes, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCT JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Diesel 6.39 6.96 6.77 6.78 6.29 6.44 6.49 5.89 Petrol 1.85 2.08 2.00 2.05 1.77 1.83 1.78 1.68 LPG 1.61 1.61 1.59 1.84 1.48 1.50 1.48 1.61 Naphtha 1.19 1.16 1.11 1.21 1.03 1.24 0.94 1.18 Jet Fuel 0.54 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.49 0.50 0.49 0.52 Kerosene 0.53 0.53 0.52 0.57 0.57 0.58 0.57 0.59 Fuel Oil 0.60 0.63 0.66 0.70 0.51 0.54 0.49 0.50 Bitumen 0.50 0.62 0.68 0.74 0.45 0.57 0.55 0.63 All* 15.65 16.58 16.23 17.09 14.73 15.53 14.72 14.68 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)