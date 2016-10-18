(Corrects total number in the table to reflect government data) NEW DELHI, Oct 18 India's fuel demand fell 0.7 percent in September compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 14.60 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 3.4 percent lower from a year earlier at 1.82 million tonnes. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS SEP AUG JULY JUNE SEP AUG JULY JUNE Diesel 5.22 6.13 5.81 6.38 5.89 5.43 5.7 6.29 Petrol 1.82 2.2 1.92 1.84 1.88 1.76 1.67 1.77 LPG 1.87 1.84 1.71 1.61 1.62 1.55 1.58 1.49 Naphtha 1.05 1.09 1.16 1.13 1.05 1.19 1.17 1.03 Jet Fuel 0.55 0.55 0.56 0.55 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.51 Kerosene 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.53 0.56 0.57 0.58 0.57 Fuel Oil 0.59 0.61 0.6 0.63 0.59 0.53 0.54 0.51 Bitumen 0.32 0.26 0.23 0.51 0.3 0.24 0.29 0.46 All* 14.6 15.85 15.57 16.46 14.91 14.19 14.37 14.77 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Itulipsa Mohanty in BENGALURU and Neha Dasgupta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)