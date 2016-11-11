NEW DELHI, Nov 11 India's fuel demand rose 6.6 percent in October compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.49 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 13.8 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.11 million tonnes. Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40 percent of the overall refined fuel sales in the country, rose 5.1 percent, the data showed. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS OCT SEP AUG JULY OCT SEP AUG JULY Diesel 6.67 5.22 6.13 5.81 6.35 5.89 5.43 5.7 Petrol 2.11 1.82 2.20 1.92 1.85 1.88 1.76 1.67 LPG 1.86 1.87 1.84 1.71 1.69 1.62 1.55 1.58 Naphtha 1.11 1.05 1.16 1.20 1.09 1.05 1.19 1.17 Jet Fuel 0.59 0.55 0.56 0.56 0.53 0.50 0.50 0.50 Kerosene 0.38 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.58 0.56 0.57 0.58 Fuel Oil 0.59 0.59 0.58 0.60 0.53 0.59 0.53 0.54 Bitumen 0.44 0.32 0.21 0.23 0.52 0.30 0.24 0.29 All* 16.49 14.70 16.78 15.63 15.46 14.91 14.19 14.37 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)