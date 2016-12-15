Dec 15 India's fuel demand rose 12.1 percent in November compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.64 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 14.3 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.03 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 16.5 percent to 1.88 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 6.9 percent to 1.08 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up 23.3 percent, while fuel oil use edged up 12.6 percent in November. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS NOV OCT SEP AUG NOV OCT SEP AUG Diesel 6.75 6.67 5.21 6.13 6.11 6.35 5.89 5.43 Petrol 2.03 2.11 1.82 2.21 1.82 1.85 1.88 1.76 LPG 1.88 1.86 1.87 1.84 1.62 1.69 1.62 1.55 Naphtha 1.08 1.12 1.11 1.16 1.01 1.09 1.05 1.19 Jet Fuel 0.58 0.59 0.55 0.56 0.54 0.53 0.50 0.50 Kerosene 0.39 0.38 0.50 0.50 0.57 0.58 0.56 0.57 Fuel Oil 0.57 0.59 0.67 0.58 0.51 0.53 0.59 0.53 Bitumen 0.53 0.44 0.27 0.21 0.43 0.52 0.30 0.24 All* 16.64 16.55 14.79 16.79 14.85 15.46 14.91 14.20 NOTE: * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)