Jan 10 India's fuel demand rose 4.3 percent in December, compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.53 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 7.7 percent higher from a year earlier at 1.96 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 7.9 percent to 1.94 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 5.5 percent to 1.08 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 2.1 percent lower, while fuel oil use edged up 14.0 percent in December. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 PRODUCTS DEC NOV OCT SEPT DEC NOV OCT SEPT Diesel 6.55 6.75 6.68 5.21 6.49 6.11 6.35 5.89 Petrol 1.96 2.03 2.11 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.85 1.88 LPG 1.94 1.88 1.85 1.87 1.80 1.62 1.69 1.62 Naphtha 1.08 1.08 1.12 1.11 1.14 1.01 1.09 1.05 Jet Fuel 0.62 0.58 0.59 0.55 0.55 0.54 0.53 0.50 Kerosene 0.40 0.39 0.38 0.50 0.57 0.57 0.58 0.56 Fuel Oil 0.60 0.58 0.59 0.67 0.52 0.51 0.53 0.59 Bitumen 0.56 0.53 0.44 0.27 0.57 0.43 0.52 0.30 All* 16.53 16.55 16.55 14.79 15.85 14.85 15.46 14.91 * Total may not tally because all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded up or down. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; Editing by Vyas Mohan)