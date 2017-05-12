May 12 India's fuel demand rose more than 3 percent in April compared with the same month last year. Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 16.79 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Friday. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 4.5 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.09 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased over 3 percent to 1.65 million tonnes, while naphtha sales rose to 1.19 million tonnes. Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, fell to 0.57 million tonnes. Fuel oil sales also edged lower in April. DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes): 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 PRODUCTS APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN Diesel 6.96 6.81 6.16 5.80 6.77 6.78 6.41 6.29 Petrol 2.09 2.11 1.90 1.80 2.00 2.05 1.84 1.82 LPG 1.65 1.89 1.81 1.98 1.59 1.85 1.75 1.71 Naphtha 1.19 1.15 1.07 0.99 1.11 1.17 1.07 1.16 Jet Fuel 0.61 0.64 0.58 0.63 0.56 0.58 0.52 0.53 Kerosene 0.33 0.41 0.37 0.37 0.52 0.57 0.56 0.56 Fuel Oil 0.59 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.66 0.74 0.60 0.63 Bitumen 0.57 0.69 0.55 0.51 0.68 0.79 0.64 0.55 All* 16.79 17.36 15.84 15.28 16.26 17.47 16.34 16.24 * The total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)