MUMBAI, Sept 7 Shares in oil marketing companies including Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd extended fall after Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said there was no immediate plan to raise fuel prices.

Shares in HPCL were down 2.7 percent at 301 rupees, BPCL fell 2.3 percent to 339.20 rupees and Indian Oil Corp Ltd dropped 1 percent to 245.20 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index was up 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)