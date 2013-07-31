NEW DELHI, July 31 India could provide higher subsidies for the current financial year if needed to offset revenue losses of state retailers for selling fuel at below-market prices, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told a news conference on Wednesday.

However, he added, the budgeted fuel subsidies for the current fiscal year appeared adequate.

Fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp sell diesel, kerosene and cooking gas at subsidised rates to protect the poor and tame inflation.

The oil ministry has asked the finance ministry to enhance the budgetary provision for fuel subsidies to 630 billion Indian rupees for the current fiscal year to cushion the impact of firming global oil prices and falling rupee, an oil ministry source said earlier this month. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Anand Basu)