May 21 India's local oil product sales rose an annual 2.4 percent in April, government data showed on Wednesday, as declining diesel sales offset the growth in gasoline consumption. Local oil product sales, a proxy for oil demand in the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, totalled 13.48 million tonnes in April, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry. Diesel consumption, which makes up over 40 percent of local fuel sales, fell 3.5 percent in April as industrial activity slowed and power generation improved during the general elections that lasted more than a month. Petrol sales rose 18.2 percent in April from a year earlier. PPAC estimates India's oil product demand to grow an annual 1.6 percent to 159.98 million tonnes in 2014/15. India's diesel demand could rise 3 percent while that of gasoline is expected to grow 4.9 percent in the fiscal year that began on April 1, PPAC estimates. India shipped in about 4.05 million barrels per day oil in April, a growth of 0.9 percent over the same period last year, data showed. Oil products imports rose 32 percent while exports declined 9.8 percent from a year earlier. The data for imports and exports is preliminary as private refiners provide data at their discretion. -------------------------------------------------------------- DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes) --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN ---------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 5.94 6.09 5.38 5.64 6.15 6.20 5.38 5.80 Petrol 1.50 1.49 1.38 1.38 1.27 1.44 1.28 1.30 LPG 1.35 1.53 1.40 1.46 1.23 1.35 1.28 1.32 Naphtha 0.88 0.98 0.97 1.01 0.94 1.02 0.96 1.07 Jet Fuel 0.46 0.49 0.45 0.48 0.45 0.48 0.43 0.46 Kerosene 0.58 0.59 0.59 0.60 0.59 0.62 0.63 0.62 Fuel Oil 0.48 0.53 0.47 0.49 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.62 Bitumen 0.56 0.65 0.49 0.46 0.56 0.71 0.49 0.44 All* 13.48 14.20 12.82 13.51 13.16 14.08 12.53 13.42 --------------------------------------------------------------- REFINED PRODUCT IMPORTS --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- Diesel 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 Petrol 0.03 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 LPG 0.65 0.55 0.65 0.71 0.52 0.53 0.38 0.44 Naphtha 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.07 0.10 Kerosene 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fuel Oil 0.18 0.06 0.15 0.11 0.10 0.17 0.12 0.09 All* 1.51 1.24 1.44 1.48 1.14 1.30 0.99 1.04 --------------------------------------------------------------- 2014 2013 CRUDE OIL APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN IMPORTS 16.56 14.79 16.70 15.50 16.41 14.94 13.37 18.35 --------------------------------------------------------------- EXPORTS ------------------------------------------------------------ 2014 2013 PRODUCT APR MAR FEB JAN APR MAR FEB JAN ------------------------------------------------------------ Diesel 1.73 2.18 2.02 2.01 1.62 2.20 1.52 1.93 Petrol 1.06 1.32 1.22 1.22 1.21 1.68 1.08 1.44 Naphtha 0.63 0.75 0.60 0.61 0.62 0.71 0.66 0.73 Jet Fuel 0.34 0.52 0.46 0.39 0.55 0.46 0.41 0.43 Fuel Oil 0.36 0.50 0.52 0.29 0.50 0.51 0.39 0.52 All* 4.45 5.78 5.20 4.81 5.93 6.06 4.57 5.45 ------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: * Table includes estimated imports and exports by Reliance Industries' 580,000 bpd refinery for April. * Total may not tally as all items are not included in the table and numbers are rounded off. The numbers for previous months have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)