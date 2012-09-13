Sept 13 India raised the price of heavily
subsidised diesel on Thursday, in a politically risky move to
rein in the fiscal deficit and fight the threat of being the
first in the BRICS group of emerging economies to be downgraded
to junk.
A cabinet committee agreed to raise diesel prices by 12
percent, or 5 rupees per litre, and restricted sales of
subsidised LPG cylinders to six per consumer annually, the
government said in a statement. It left petrol and kerosene
prices unchanged.
COMMENTARY
ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI
"The reduction in excise duty on petrol may negate some of
the benefit on the fiscal front of the diesel price increase,
but still it is a strong move.
"It (diesel price increase) will send a strong signal to the
Reserve Bank of India on the government's efforts at fiscal
consolidation.
"A rate cut in September is unlikely, but today's measures
will give the central bank room to cut rates in the near
future."
MANISH WADHAWAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF RATES, HSBC,
MUMBAI.
"It is the first credible step towards fiscal consolidation
that the government has taken, something for which the market
has been waiting for long. It also gives some hope for rate cut
by the Reserve Bank of India."
"The expectation will get built for a rate cut on Monday. It
is too early to talk of an impact on the rating agencies, but it
will definitely be positive."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The first round impact of the diesel price hike will be 60
basis points, which will have full impact in October. We have to
see impact of the LPG cylinder cap on WPI. I still think it is
too early for a rate cut in September. But the chances for a
rate cut in October have gone up."
CLAUDIO BERNASCONI, FUND MANAGER, AMC EXPERT INDIA FUND,
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND
"That (diesel price increase) could possibly be a good
sign... As nothing happened for the last month, and everything
was blocked, that could be seen as a good sign that finally the
government is doing something."
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"I would think that at least this demonstrated some courage,
perhaps a small step."
"One would have been happier to see a much larger step, but
I think the positive takeaway is, after a very, very long time
the government has actually been able to take some measure
without dithering."
"One just hopes that there is no back-tracking of this
measure, and they continue to move ahead piecemeal fashion,
especially in subsidy management."
G. CHOKKALINGAM, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, CENTRUM WEALTH
MANAGEMENT
"Market would be enthused by government's move on diesel
prices. It is a major positive for the markets. There would be
more confidence now on other reform measures too.
"Stage is set for RBI to cut rates by 50 bps on Monday."
PARAS ADENWALA, MD & PRINCIPAL PORTFOLIO MANAGER, CAPITAL
PORTFOLIO ADVISORS
"5 rupees increase in diesel is much beyond the
expectations. This is wonderful news, fundamentally. It sends
the right signal, they have managed to act finally on fuel
prices.
"Let's hope there is no rollback now. If there is no
rollback it will be taken very positively by FIIs."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"Obviously, this is a positive signal because it shows the
government is ready to move. But this is only the first step,
and lot more needs to be done to bridge the fiscal gap.
"It is not clear by how much the government would be able to
reduce its subsidy on LPG by restricting supply to six per year
per consumer.
"The rise in diesel price is likely to add about 25 basis
point to headline inflation."
SANDIP SABHARWAL, CEO - PMS, PRABHUDAS LILLADHER
"Diesel price hike sends a positive signal and the fact that
it is done a few days ahead of RBI policy clearly shows
government wants the central bank to cut rates.
"If RBI follows up then we are looking at 5800 on Nifty in
near term."
R.K GUPTA, MD, TAURUS MUTUAL FUND, NEW DELHI
"Such a huge jump in diesel prices is a big positive, it
will bring down budgetary deficit, current account deficit will
reduce but inflation will go up.
"All these days RBI was insisting government should take
steps to control fiscal deficit, after this move there are all
possibilities that the central bank may consider to reduce
interest rates on Monday.
"This is very good news for the market, FIIs will be taking
this as a positive step, this will also improve the country's
ratings."
BALJINDER SINGH, BOND DEALER, ANDHRA BANK
"The bond market will now expect the RBI to do something as
early as Monday on rates. Yields should open 5 basis points
lower on Friday. We should soon see the 10-year yield at 8.10
percent."
BACKGROUND
-- New Delhi subsidises the prices of diesel, cooking gas
and kerosene to dampen inflation and protect the poor, a popular
policy that has nevertheless put a severe strain on public
finances.
-- The rising bill from the fuel subsidy and the resulting
strain on public finances have put India's investment grade
credit rating in peril.
-- India's rate of inflation probably picked up in August
from July's near three-year low as poor summer rains drove up
food prices, a Reuters poll showed.
-- The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep its key
interest rate steady when it reviews its monetary policy on
Monday, according to a Reuters poll earlier this month. It has
called on the government to free up supply constraints that have
pushed up food prices, and launch fiscal reforms.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe, Shamik Paul, Subhadip Sircar, Manoj
Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)