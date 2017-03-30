NEW DELHI India has extended an exemption for crop cargoes to be fumigated with methyl bromide, the gas once used as a pesticide but now banned in most parts of the world, at the country of export, government sources said on Thursday.

India's plant quarantine authority last month said after March 31 New Delhi would only accept cargoes fumigated with methyl bromide at the country of origin, threatening to disrupt supplies of pulses from Canada and wheat from Europe and the Black Sea region.

Now, for the next three months, India would accept cargoes without being fumigated with methyl bromide at the country of origin, the sources said.

