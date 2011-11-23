NEW DELHI Nov 23 India is considering the issues pertaining to setting up a sovereign wealth fund to procure energy assets in overseas markets, Namo Narain Meena, a junior finance minister told lawmakers.

"The issues regarding the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund are under discussion," the minister said in a written reply to the upper house of parliament, adding no final decision had been taken yet.

He was replying to a query whether the government had decided to set up a $10 billion sovereign wealth fund to acquire energy assets abroad.

