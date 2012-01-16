MUMBAI Jan 16 India plans to launch a $1 billion fund by June-July, with an initial capital of 5 billion rupees ($97.02 million), to invest in ideas that will generate services and products to uplift the poor, a top government official told reporters on Monday.

"We are launching a billion dollar fund on innovation... We need to provide money to those who have ideas but no seed capital," Sam Pitroda, adviser to prime minister on public information, infrastructure and innovation, said on the sidelines of Grid Week Asia Summit.

The fund, India Inclusive Innovation Fund, will invest in sectors such as agriculture, water, energy and healthcare. ($1 = 51.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)