BRIEF-White Organic Agro approves to form unit
* Says approved to form wholly owned subsidiary company under name and style 'white Organic Agro F.Z.E' or any other name
MUMBAI Jan 16 India plans to launch a $1 billion fund by June-July, with an initial capital of 5 billion rupees ($97.02 million), to invest in ideas that will generate services and products to uplift the poor, a top government official told reporters on Monday.
"We are launching a billion dollar fund on innovation... We need to provide money to those who have ideas but no seed capital," Sam Pitroda, adviser to prime minister on public information, infrastructure and innovation, said on the sidelines of Grid Week Asia Summit.
The fund, India Inclusive Innovation Fund, will invest in sectors such as agriculture, water, energy and healthcare. ($1 = 51.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 12) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -------------------------