* To invest in agriculture, water, energy, healthcare
sectors
* Initial capital 5 bln rupees
* Govt to hold not more than 20 percent
* To generate returns of about 10-12 percent
MUMBAI, Jan 16 India plans to launch a $1
billion fund by June-July, with an initial capital of 5 billion
rupees ($97.02 million), to invest in innovations that can
generate services and products to uplift the poor, a top
government official told reporters on Monday.
"We need to provide money to those who have ideas but no
seed capital," Sam Pitroda, adviser to prime minister on public
information, infrastructure and innovation, said on the
sidelines of an industry event.
The fund, named India Inclusive Innovation Fund, will invest
in sectors such as agriculture, water, energy and healthcare,
Pitroda said, after delivering the keynote address at Grid Week
Asia Summit, organised by Indian Electrical & Electronics
Manufacturers' Association.
"It will have an initial investment, seed capital from the
government. The finance ministry has already talked about
allocating 100 crore rupees (1 billion rupees)."
The fund intends to raise 5 billion rupees in its first
phase.
Pitroda said he was hopeful the finance minister would give
out further details in the budget for 2012/13.
The federal budget for the fiscal year ending March 2013
will be presented after elections scheduled in five states
between the end of January and early March.
Pitroda did not say when the fund would be scaled up to $1
billion, citing uncertain economic conditions.
"It will be a private fund, where the government is one of
the investors," Pitroda said, adding the government's stake
would not be more than 20 percent.
The fund is expected to generate modest returns of about
10-12 percent, as opposed to present industry standard of about
18-20 percent.
The government is in talks with foreign investors and has
received "some interest from UK agencies, from IFC
(International Finance Corp) and others".
It is also in advanced talks with various state and private
banks in the country and other investors.
($1 = 51.5350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Writing by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by
Rajesh Pandathil)