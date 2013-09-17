MEDIA-India's ICICI Bank, Axis Bank sell 18 bln rupees of loans to Ballarpur Industries to Edelweiss - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Foreign funds bought $50.22 mln in Indian equities and sold $213.46 mln in debt on Sept. 16, data from India's markets regulator showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
