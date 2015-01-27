(Adds quotes, details on fund)
MUMBAI Jan 27 Hornbill Orchid Fund, an
India-focused firm partly owned by one of China's oldest private
equity managers, Orchid Asia, is raising $250 million for a
long-short fund, Hornbill Orchid managing partner Manoj Thakur
said.
Hornbill Orchid Fund plans to buy into high-growth companies
and short companies with weak business models to capitalise on
strong foreign investor interest in India, Thakur said.
Indian shares hit a record high on Tuesday after an
unexpected cut in interest rates from the central bank raised
optimism about a pick-up in economic growth.
"It is the right time to get into the market as inflation is
slowing down and the supply-side constraints are being removed.
We see a huge appetite from overseas investors for Indian
equities," Thakur told Reuters.
He did not disclose how much Orchid Asia would own in the
Hornbill Orchid Fund, which had been raised with contributions
from wealthy families and institutions across the United States
and Europe.
Thakur said he was especially optimistic about sectors that
would benefit from domestic consumption given expectations for a
recovery in the economy after two consecutive years of below 5
percent growth.
Other sectors Thakur said he was examining were technology,
healthcare and companies that would benefit from increased
urbanisation.
"With falling inflation, real wages are going up. We are
therefore bullish about the domestic consumption theme. We
believe that the drop in fuel prices will benefit urban
consumers more than rural consumers," he said.
Thakur resigned last year as head of the private equity unit
of domestic financial firm Avendus Capital to start Hornbill
Capital.
Overseas investors have been big boosters of Indian shares,
with net purchases of $16.1 billion in 2014, exchange and
regulatory data showed. Foreign institutions have put $977.3
million so far this year, the data showed.
Sentiment about India has improved after the Reserve Bank of
India began focusing on inflation and amid hopes for reform from
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam and Stephen
Coates)