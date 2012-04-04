* First monthly fall in 2012; but less than Sensex's drop
* Mid-cap, defensives help soften decline
* Econ worries, tax uncertainties cloud shares outlook
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, April 4 India's diversified stock
funds fell in March, but less than the benchmark index, as their
exposure to mid-cap and defensive sectors helped cushion a
selloff triggered by a disappointing budget and moves to tax
foreign fund investments.
The outlook for shares in India remain clouded by
uncertainties about growth and lingering concerns about
inflation, which could again help funds that invest in companies
that make soaps, toothpastes and detergents or healthcare firms
outperform the broader market.
Diversified funds, which form the largest category of equity
funds by number and assets, dropped 0.8 percent on average in
March to register their first monthly fall in 2012, data from
fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, showed.
(For table of mutual fund returns, click )
In comparison, the benchmark index fell 2 percent
during the month, as the pace of foreign fund investments slowed
$1.47 billion from $7.5 billion that came in over the first two
months of 2012.
"The outlook is cautious," said R.K Gupta, managing director
of Taurus Mutual Fund, adding an increase in service tax and
excise duty would raise costs and pinch demand.
Foreign fund investments would also be restrained.
The finance minister said last week the government would
look into the possible tax liability of foreign institutional
investors, raising the prospect that brokerages and other
financial firms with registered licences in India could be
liable to pay taxes.
India's annual budget around mid-March avoided bold reforms
and outlined proposals that would allow authorities to make
retroactive tax claims on overseas deals, such as Vodafone Group
Plc's 2007 acquisition of mobile phone assets in India.
International trade groups representing more than 250,000
companies have written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, warning
that the new tax proposals have led foreign businesses to
reconsider their investments.
The uncertainties have dented investor sentiment.
"The most liquid stocks are sold first to minimise impact
cost," said Nilesh Shetty, associate fund manager at Quantum
Asset Management Company, explaining the bigger drop in the main
stock index.
The BSE mid-cap index, which eased 0.63 percent in
March, helped mutual funds limit their fall, as such stocks
accounted for 20.3 percent of overall assets at the end of
February, Morningstar India data showed.
Bets on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare
companies also helped limit the damage to unit values of funds,
as the two sectors collectively accounted for 13.4 percent of
the assets.
The healthcare index rose 4.6 percent in March,
while the BSE FMCG index was among the best
performing sectors with gains of 7.8 percent.
Shares in ITC, the largest cigarette maker in
India, jumped 9.2 percent in March, while leading consumer goods
maker Hindustan Unilever rallied 7.8 percent.
FMCG funds were among top performers, with the ICICI
Prudential FMCG Fund rising 8 percent and the SBI Magnum Sector
Funds Umbrella - FMCG gaining 7.3 percent.
Exposure to cash at Feb-end stood at 4.71 percent, the
lowest level in nearly two years, but a likely increase in cash
exposure in March could have also helped minimise the fall in
unit values.
"It is likely that cash levels may have gone up a bit in
March portfolios, with the market volatility increasing lately,"
said Dhruva Raj Chatterji, senior research analyst, Morningstar
India.
Among other schemes, fixed income funds that invest in
government securities fell 0.31 percent in the month, while gold
exchange traded funds (ETFs) dropped 1.2 percent on average.
($1 = 51.2 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)