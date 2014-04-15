* Thirteen out of 18 funds to raise holdings in auto makers
* Ten say will add positions in private banks
* Nine each favour construction and cement stocks
* IT and pharmaceutical firms seen losing investment lustre
MUMBAI, April 15 India-based fund managers are
growing more confident in the domestic economy and plan to raise
allocations to auto makers and private sector lenders, betting
that no change to interest rates will underpin an economic
recovery, a Reuters poll showed.
The expected allocations for April-June follow the lead of
foreign investors who have already been investing in
India-focused shares, such as Tata Motors Ltd, since
the start of the year. That has sparked a rally in the broader
NSE index which climbed to a record high last week and
is up 7.5 percent this year.
The confidence in India marks a shift from last year when IT
outsourcing firms and drug makers featured among top gainers as
investors sought more exposure to the global economy, with
economic growth at its weakest pace in a decade.
Sentiment has improved on expectations the Reserve Bank of
India will keep interest rates on hold, after tightening policy
by three-quarters of a percentage point since September.
Markets also widely expect the opposition Bharatiya Janata
Party will win elections concluding in May and spur new private
investments, especially in infrastructure.
"We are making a play on the broader economy because as
macros improve, rate-sensitives will clearly benefit, and these
are all liquid large index constituents that are better placed
to capture the improvement in the economy," said Neelesh Surana,
Equity head at Mirae Asset Investments in Mumbai.
Thirteen out of 18 fund managers in a survey carried out
between April 2-8, said they would increase their holdings in
vehicle manufacturers and auto parts makers in the next three
months, up from 3 fund managers in a 16 member poll in January.
Auto makers are in the midst of a rally with the NSE auto
index up 17.5 percent since the start of February.
An industry body predicted last week that car sales in India
would rise this fiscal year after two straight years of decline,
albeit only marginally, fuelled by stronger economic expansion
and tax cuts under a new government.
Fund managers also plan to increase their holdings in
private banks, reflecting confidence the sector is sorting out
its troubled loans and will expand their loan books as economic
activity picks up.
Ten out of 18 fund managers surveyed said they would raise
their allocation in these banks, up from 6 out of 16 in January.
However, analysts warn these bets could be upended by
inflation, especially if consumer prices accelerate more than
expected, reviving the prospect of interest rate hikes.
Meanwhile, nine of the 18 asset managers would also raise
allocations to cement makers and infrastructure companies, being
more optimistic about a pick-up in the investment cycle after
the elections.
However, valuations could be a concern. Construction
material makers are trading at a forward price to earnings
multiple of 22.9, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine,
compared with a valuation of 15.7 for the NSE index.
By contrast, few investors are willing to increase their
allocation on exporters.
Only four of 18 polled planned to increase their allocation
to drug makers and none of the respondents said they would buy
software makers after last year's rally.
The consumer goods sector, considered a defensive play, saw
the smallest number of fund managers planning to increase
allocations, the survey showed.
Rising raw material costs have begun to weigh on margins of
consumer good makers, while persistently high-inflation has also
slowed sales growth in recent quarters.
