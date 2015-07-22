GRAPHIC: Flows into equity funds: link.reuters.com/byx25w
By Karen Rebelo and Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, July 23 Investment in Indian equity mutual
funds by domestic retail investors has hit the highest since
2008, signalling the return of individual players drawn to a
stock market that is outperforming physical assets such as gold
and real estate.
Domestic net inflows into equity mutual funds in June were
the second-highest ever - second only to January 2008 before the
financial crisis took hold, according to data from the
Association of Mutual Funds in India. Retail investors are now
set to make July the 15th straight month of net inflows, fund
managers say.
Retail investors are helping extend an almost two-year stock
market rally just as India's $100 billion social security and
pension fund too begins to invest in equities for the first
time. "Retail investors are finally coming back to the market,
after almost five years of muted participation," said Sundeep
Sikka, chief executive officer of Reliance Capital Asset
Management.
The increase in domestic investors, fund managers say, could
help reduce price volatility, even if domestic retail investment
flows remain a fraction of the size of foreign investment in
India. This matters, at a time when an expected U.S. interest
rate hike could lead to some foreign investors pulling out in
the short term.
Mutual funds owned about 3.33 percent of India's stock
market capitalisation compared with 25.3 percent held by foreign
institutional investors, as of March, according to an analysis
of the constituents of the BSE 200 index by investment
bank Kotak. But an outperformance by mutual funds, compared to
the broader market, is helping to increase that proportion. The
top 100 equity mutual funds, which manage a combined $42.1
billion in assets, gained about 21.4 percent over the past year,
beating a 10 percent rise in the benchmark NSE index,
Lipper data shows.
