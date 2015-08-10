MUMBAI Aug 10 India's mutual funds are seeing a
surge in stock investments from the hinterland as growing ranks
of provincial retail investors help drive a two-year long
rally.
Many major funds say they are seeing the fastest growth in
fund flows from areas beyond India's 15 largest cities, while
growth from more-traditional investment centres such as Mumbai
has slowed.
Fund executives see more room for such growth, given
investors from smaller cities account for only 1.9 trillion
rupees ($29.8 billion) in mutual funds, or 15 percent of total
share assets in India.
India's government has long believed that attracting
investors from beyond big cities such as New Delhi is vital to
direct more household savings into equities, reducing
traditional investor preference for property and gold.
One such investor is Barun Mukherjee, 54, a senior operator
at a steel plant in Jamshedpur, a city of about 1 million people
in the eastern state of Jharkhand. Like many Indians, Mukherjee
avoided stocks after the global financial crisis and subsequent
stock slump wiped out the savings of many households.
But a month ago he decided to invest 50,000 rupees ($783)
into a mutual fund. "Mutual funds are providing the best
returns. The market is doing well. India's business scene is
positive and the future seems to be good," he said.
Mukherjee is investing in stock markets that have surged 67
percent since August 2013 when the rupee hit a record
low. The surge was largely driven by foreign investors' heavy
buying. They now own nearly a third of the equity of companies
in the 30-share BSE index.
Strong gains are now also starting to attract more retail
investors in a country where fewer than 1.5 percent of
households put money directly into shares, compared with around
10 percent in China and 20 percent in the United States.
Domestic net inflows into equity mutual funds reached $2
billion in June, the second-biggest month since January 2008.
India does not have data breaking down investments by cities,
but fund executives say investments from secondary centres are a
major factor in the surge.
The surge is lucrative for fund houses, which can charge
additional fees on funds that have at least 30 percent of new
inflows coming from smaller cities, a measure adopted by
regulators to help these fund management firms to offset the
higher marketing costs involved.
Axis Mutual Fund, one of India's largest mutual funds, has
been organising frequent roadshows and investor seminars, and
today about 40 to 50 percent of its equity inflows are from
provincial centres, according to Axis chief executive Chandresh
Nigam.
"Investment from smaller towns is rising steadily and has
helped us especially since our funds are designed for investors
who are risk averse and not very savvy," Nigam said.
