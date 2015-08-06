* EPFO to invest 50 bln rupees in stocks this year
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Aug 6 India's state pension fund plans
to buy nearly $800 million in stocks this fiscal year, its
commissioner said on Thursday, below expectations and signalling
a cautious stance towards the first equity investments in its
64-year history.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will
allocate 50 billion rupees ($784 million) in the year to March
2016 for exchange traded funds that track the country's two main
share indexes, but could increase that to as much as 70 billion
to 80 billion rupees, the fund's commissioner, K.K. Jalan, told
reporters.
"Since this is our first investment in equities we have
decided to invest through the ETF route since that reduces the
risk," Jalan said.
Investors had welcomed the pension fund's decision this year
to begin buying stocks in 2015/16, hoping it would become, like
state-run Life Insurance Corp of India, a steady source of funds
especially in times of market turbulence.
Analysts were disappointed at the initial amount.
"The government needs to increase its investment into
equities," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a
research and fund advisory firm.
The amount is only a fraction of the 470 billion rupees that
Life Insurance Corp invested in stocks in the year to March
2015.
EPFO has 8.5 trillion rupees under management, most of it
invested in government bonds. It had previously announced it
would allocate up to 5 percent of funds from new pension
contributions and maturing investments into equities.
Jalan said the fund could increase that proportion to 10
percent next fiscal year and consider investing in other ETFs.
"We will see how this goes and we hope to increase our
equity investments," Jalan said.
Three-quarters of the amount will be put into an exchange
traded fund tracking the 50-share NSE index while the
remainder will go to an ETF tracking the 30-share BSE index
. Both funds will be run by State Bank of India's asset
management unit.
Indian shares were Asia's second-best performers in dollar
terms last year but have retreated after hitting record highs in
March, as investors grew disappointed with the slow pace of
economic reforms from the 15-month-old government of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi.
The NSE index is still up 3.7 percent this year, while the
BSE is up 2.9 percent.
($1 = 63.7700 Indian rupees)
